The Houston Rockets (13-11) host the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) after winning 11 straight home games. The Rockets are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 120 - Hawks 112

Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 3.5)

Rockets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-7.9)

Rockets (-7.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Hawks (6-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 70.8% of the time, 47.7% less often than the Rockets (17-7-0) this season.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (14.3%).

Houston's games have gone over the total 37.5% of the time this season (nine out of 24), less often than Atlanta's games have (17 out of 26).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 4-9, while the Rockets are 6-0 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

Although the Rockets are scoring just 110.7 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank second-best in the league by ceding 107.3 points per game.

Houston is averaging 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Rockets are dishing out 25.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 12.7 turnovers per game, Houston is 11th in the NBA. It forces 12.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this year, the Rockets are sinking 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.2% (19th-ranked) from downtown.

