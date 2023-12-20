Rockets vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (13-11) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.
Rockets vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-3.5
|233.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's 24 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points seven times.
- The average point total in Houston's games this season is 218, 15.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Rockets' ATS record is 17-7-0 this season.
- Houston has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.
- Houston has been at least a -150 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
Rockets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|7
|29.2%
|110.7
|233.4
|107.3
|230
|220.3
|Hawks
|18
|69.2%
|122.7
|233.4
|122.7
|230
|238.6
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Rockets have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- At home, Houston owns a better record against the spread (11-1-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-6-0).
- The 110.7 points per game the Rockets score are 12 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.7).
- When Houston puts up more than 122.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
Rockets vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|17-7
|4-0
|9-15
|Hawks
|6-20
|1-6
|17-9
Rockets vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Rockets
|Hawks
|110.7
|122.7
|26
|3
|3-1
|6-18
|2-2
|11-13
|107.3
|122.7
|2
|28
|16-4
|4-0
|13-7
|4-0
