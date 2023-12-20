The Houston Rockets (13-11) will host the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) after winning 11 straight home games.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

In games Houston shoots better than 50.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Rockets are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.

The 110.7 points per game the Rockets score are 12.0 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.7).

Houston is 2-2 when scoring more than 122.7 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Rockets put up 110.6 points per game in home games, compared to 110.8 points per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Houston has been better in home games this year, ceding 97.8 points per game, compared to 116.8 on the road.

The Rockets are averaging 13.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3.6% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.6 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rockets Injuries