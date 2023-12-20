How to Watch Alperen Sengun, Rockets vs. the Hawks: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-11) will host the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) after winning 11 straight home games.
Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- In games Houston shoots better than 50.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Rockets are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 13th.
- The 110.7 points per game the Rockets score are 12.0 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.7).
- Houston is 2-2 when scoring more than 122.7 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Rockets put up 110.6 points per game in home games, compared to 110.8 points per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Houston has been better in home games this year, ceding 97.8 points per game, compared to 116.8 on the road.
- The Rockets are averaging 13.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3.6% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.6 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jae'Sean Tate
|Questionable
|Illness
