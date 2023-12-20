Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Sam Houston Games
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 21.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 10.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Collin Moore: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|80th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|75.2
|167th
|127th
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|220th
|70th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|34.2
|143rd
|53rd
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|101st
|291st
|6.0
|3pt Made
|8.3
|105th
|340th
|10.3
|Assists
|15.0
|93rd
|269th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|13.7
|301st
