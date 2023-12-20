The Troy Trojans (0-6) face the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET.

SFA vs. Troy Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

SFA Players to Watch

Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Zoe Nelson: 7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

