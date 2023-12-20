Wednesday's game between the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) and the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-57 and heavily favors TCU to take home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

In their last time out, the Horned Frogs won on Sunday 68-51 over Lamar.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 89, Omaha 57

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

When the Horned Frogs defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 21 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81 on November 25, it was their season's signature win.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

The Horned Frogs have four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

TCU has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 21) on November 25

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 89) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 119) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 123) on December 17

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 150) on November 15

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 22.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (57-for-127)

22.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (57-for-127) Sedona Prince: 20.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.4 BLK, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

20.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.4 BLK, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)

10.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

6.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 24.8 points per game with a +272 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and give up 53.7 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.