The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will play the Omaha Mavericks (2-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

TCU vs. Omaha Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Players to Watch

Sedona Prince: 21 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK

21 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK Madison Conner: 24.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

24.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaden Owens: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Players to Watch

Prince: 21 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK

21 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK Conner: 24.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

24.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma-Nnopu: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Owens: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.