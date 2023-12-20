How to Watch the TCU vs. Omaha Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) will try to build on an 11-game winning stretch when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks average 24.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (53.7).
- Omaha has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.
- TCU is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Horned Frogs average just 2.5 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Mavericks allow (81.0).
- TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 81.0 points.
- When Omaha allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.
- The Horned Frogs are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (48.4%).
- The Mavericks' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 10.7 higher than the Horned Frogs have given up.
TCU Leaders
- Madison Conner: 22.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (57-for-127)
- Sedona Prince: 20.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.4 BLK, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)
- Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 77-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 85-41
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/17/2023
|Lamar
|W 68-51
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/20/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|BYU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
