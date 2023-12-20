The Texas State Bobcats (5-2) play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Players to Watch

Tiffany Tullis: 10 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Niah Henson: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Jaylin Foster: 6.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Timia Jefferson: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Gara Beth Self: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Tullis: 10 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Henson: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Foster: 6.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Jefferson: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Self: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.