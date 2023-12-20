Wednesday's game between the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (11-0) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) squaring off at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 85-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Longhorns secured an 88-75 win over Arizona.

Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 85, UT Rio Grande Valley 52

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns took down the No. 17 UConn Huskies in an 80-68 win on December 3, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Longhorns have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Vaqueros have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Texas has five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 38) on December 13

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 114) on November 23

76-44 over South Florida (No. 123) on November 25

106-62 at home over Long Beach State (No. 128) on December 6

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

14.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 36.7 points per game (posting 91.6 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and giving up 54.9 per contest, 35th in college basketball) and have a +404 scoring differential.

