The Texas Longhorns (11-0) will try to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns score an average of 91.6 points per game, 22 more points than the 69.6 the Vaqueros allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Texas is 11-0.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 when it gives up fewer than 91.6 points.

The Vaqueros put up 57 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 54.9 the Longhorns allow.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-5 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

Texas is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 57 points.

This year the Vaqueros are shooting 33.5% from the field, six% lower than the Longhorns concede.

The Longhorns' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Vaqueros have conceded.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

10 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Iyana Dorsey: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule