Wednesday's game features the UTEP Miners (6-5) and the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) matching up at Don Haskins Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 71-68 victory for UTEP according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the game.

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

9:30 PM ET

El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 71, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-2.8)

UTEP (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

UTEP is 2-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Norfolk State's 5-4-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Miners' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Spartans' games have gone over.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners' +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.9 points per game (94th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per contest (166th in college basketball).

The 37.1 rebounds per game UTEP averages rank 167th in the country, and are 3.1 more than the 34.0 its opponents pull down per outing.

UTEP connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (319th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 30.8% from deep.

The Miners score 94.6 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball), while allowing 84.2 points per 100 possessions (60th in college basketball).

UTEP has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (326th in college basketball play), 4.3 fewer than the 18.4 it forces on average (fourth in college basketball).

