The UTEP Miners (6-5) take on the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • In games UTEP shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Miners are the 168th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 237th.
  • The 78.9 points per game the Miners score are 12.1 more points than the Spartans allow (66.8).
  • When UTEP totals more than 66.8 points, it is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, UTEP posted 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did away from home (66.6).
  • The Miners allowed 63.8 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.7).
  • UTEP sunk 4.8 three-pointers per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.9, 30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Western New Mexico W 90-62 Don Haskins Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon L 71-49 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Abilene Christian L 88-82 Teague Center
12/20/2023 Norfolk State - Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U - Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.