The UTEP Miners (6-5) take on the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

In games UTEP shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Miners are the 168th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 237th.

The 78.9 points per game the Miners score are 12.1 more points than the Spartans allow (66.8).

When UTEP totals more than 66.8 points, it is 6-1.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, UTEP posted 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did away from home (66.6).

The Miners allowed 63.8 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.7).

UTEP sunk 4.8 three-pointers per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule