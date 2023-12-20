How to Watch UTEP vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (6-5) take on the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.
UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Sam Houston vs Grand Canyon (8:00 PM ET | December 20)
- Liberty vs Utah Valley (8:00 PM ET | December 20)
- Louisiana Tech vs Seattle U (10:00 PM ET | December 20)
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- In games UTEP shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Miners are the 168th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 237th.
- The 78.9 points per game the Miners score are 12.1 more points than the Spartans allow (66.8).
- When UTEP totals more than 66.8 points, it is 6-1.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, UTEP posted 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did away from home (66.6).
- The Miners allowed 63.8 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.7).
- UTEP sunk 4.8 three-pointers per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.9, 30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Western New Mexico
|W 90-62
|Don Haskins Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 71-49
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|L 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
