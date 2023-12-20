Wednesday's contest at Rubin Arena has the UIC Flames (6-3) taking on the UTEP Miners (4-6) at 11:00 AM (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 victory for UIC, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Miners' last game was a 68-63 loss to Portland on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP vs. UIC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Rubin Arena in West Palm Beach, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 74, UTEP 69

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners defeated the No. 232-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UMKC Kangaroos, 62-60, on November 11, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UTEP is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 232) on November 11

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 278) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Erin Wilson: 13 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 45.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 45.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Jane Asinde: 15.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

15.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

9.1 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Delma Zita: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Mahri Petree: 7.6 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners put up 67 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (305th in college basketball). They have a -46 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.