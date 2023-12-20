The Texas Longhorns versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros is one of five games on Wednesday's college basketball slate that has a WAC team on the court.

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Grand Canyon Antelopes at Liberty Lady Flames 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cal Baptist Lancers at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Utah Tech Trailblazers 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Troy Trojans vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Texas Longhorns at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

