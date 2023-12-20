Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Williamson County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jarrell High School at Blanco High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Blanco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorndale High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Florence, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.