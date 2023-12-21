Baylor vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (10-0) and the South Florida Bulls (8-4) at Massimino Court has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58, heavily favoring Baylor to come out on top. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 21.
The Bears head into this matchup after a 61-36 victory over Providence on Wednesday.
Baylor vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Baylor vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 74, South Florida 58
Other Big 12 Predictions
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' signature win this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 11). The Bears took home the 84-77 win at home on November 14.
- The Bears have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14
- 75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 46) on December 16
- 71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 100) on December 3
- 81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 108) on November 19
- 85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 118) on November 30
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50 FG%
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears outscore opponents by 32.4 points per game (posting 85.8 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and giving up 53.4 per outing, 25th in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential.
