Incarnate Word vs. UIC December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (5-3) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 19.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 14.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Filip: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Steven Clay: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Incarnate Word vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|183rd
|74.4
|Points Scored
|78.1
|121st
|25th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|79.5
|329th
|179th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|35.5
|87th
|250th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|91st
|54th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|98th
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|13.0
|201st
|288th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|15.8
|356th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.