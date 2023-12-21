The LSU Tigers (6-5) battle the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Lamar matchup in this article.

Lamar vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Lamar vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Lamar vs. LSU Betting Trends

Lamar has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Cardinals have won their only game this season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

LSU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Tigers games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

