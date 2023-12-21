Lamar vs. LSU December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (5-3) will face the Lamar Cardinals (4-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
Lamar vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Baker: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tyrell Ward: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lamar vs. LSU Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|182nd
|74.5
|Points Scored
|82.1
|52nd
|121st
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|78.7
|322nd
|132nd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|36.4
|54th
|126th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|33rd
|285th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|9.1
|54th
|335th
|10.4
|Assists
|17.2
|31st
|325th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|13.3
|277th
