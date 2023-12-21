The LSU Tigers (5-3) will face the Lamar Cardinals (4-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Lamar vs. LSU Game Information

Lamar Players to Watch

  • Terry Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Adam Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

LSU Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Will Baker: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalen Reed: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Tyrell Ward: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike Williams III: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lamar vs. LSU Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank
182nd 74.5 Points Scored 82.1 52nd
121st 68.6 Points Allowed 78.7 322nd
132nd 34.5 Rebounds 36.4 54th
126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 11.8 33rd
285th 6.1 3pt Made 9.1 54th
335th 10.4 Assists 17.2 31st
325th 14.1 Turnovers 13.3 277th

