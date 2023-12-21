Thursday's game at Worthington Arena has the North Texas Eagles (10-1) taking on the Montana State Bobcats (4-6) at 9:00 PM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a win for North Texas by a score of 66-61, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Eagles' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 71-48 victory against Louisiana.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Texas vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, Montana State 61

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Eagles took down the No. 129-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, 78-55, on November 16, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

The Bobcats have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Texas is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 129) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 150) on November 19

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 154) on December 6

71-59 over Samford (No. 211) on November 24

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 214) on December 17

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Dyani Robinson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Desiree Wooten: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 77.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 57.6 per outing (68th in college basketball). They have a +222 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game.

The Eagles score 86.2 points per game at home, and 70.8 away.

In 2023-24 North Texas is conceding 7.5 fewer points per game at home (55.0) than away (62.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.