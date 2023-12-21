The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roope Hintz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

  • In eight of 28 games this season, Hintz has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 16:14 Home W 6-3
12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0

Stars vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

