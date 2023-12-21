SFA vs. Austin Peay December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (3-5) face the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SFA vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games
- December 7 at home vs Portland
- December 7 at home vs Portland State
- December 20 at home vs Troy
- December 9 at Alabama
- December 17 at Middle Tennessee
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Players to Watch
- Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zoe Nelson: 7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Anala Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shamarre Hale: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shaotung Lin: 4.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.