Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (5-5) and the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SMU squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Mustangs took care of business in their last game 69-64 against Sam Houston on Monday.

SMU vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Air Force 62

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in a 69-53 win on December 14. It was their best victory of the season.

The Mustangs have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on December 14

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 212) on November 6

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 247) on November 14

69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 262) on December 18

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 11

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 19.3 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

19.3 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Tamia Jones: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.8 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.8 FG% Chantae Embry: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 72.7 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and are giving up 67.4 per contest to rank 245th in college basketball.

