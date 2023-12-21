The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Tarleton State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 115th.
  • The Texans' 72.5 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 67.3 the Volunteers give up.
  • Tarleton State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.8.
  • The Texans allow 59.0 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.
  • At home, Tarleton State makes 4.4 trifectas per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages away (4.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.5%) than on the road (29.0%) as well.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Hardin-Simmons W 92-56 Wisdom Gym
12/12/2023 Sterling (KS) W 85-47 Wisdom Gym
12/18/2023 Jacksonville State L 65-62 Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 UT Arlington - Wisdom Gym

