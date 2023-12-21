The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Monarchs allow to opponents.

TCU is 8-0 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs rank 246th.

The 87.4 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 13.0 more points than the Monarchs give up (74.4).

TCU has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.3.

TCU made 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule