TCU vs. Old Dominion December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5) play the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPNU.
TCU vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 15.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 15.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Chaunce Jenkins: 16.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Vasean Allette: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
TCU vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|TCU AVG
|TCU Rank
|287th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|91.7
|6th
|232nd
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|66.1
|74th
|216th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|36.1
|61st
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|236th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|255th
|291st
|11.4
|Assists
|22.1
|3rd
|110th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.6
|235th
