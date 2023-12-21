Thursday's game between the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) and the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) at Fertitta Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-54 and heavily favors Houston to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 77, Texas State 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-23.9)

Houston (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 130.9

Houston has a 6-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas State, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Cougars have hit the over in two games, while Bobcats games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73 points per game (234th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (126th in college basketball).

Texas State records 35.5 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) while conceding 33.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Texas State knocks down 4.5 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.5 on average.

Texas State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 10.7 (87th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (140th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.