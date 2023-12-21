A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bobcats are 27.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their 11-game win streak allive against the Cougars, who have won 11 straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 125.5.

Texas State vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -27.5 125.5

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State has played eight games this season that ended with a point total over 125.5 points.

The average over/under for Texas State's outings this season is 141.5, 16.0 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Texas State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Houston has been more successful against the spread than Texas State this year, putting up an ATS record of 6-4-0, as opposed to the 5-4-0 record of Texas State.

Texas State vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 5 50% 75.8 148.8 51.2 119.7 134.3 Texas State 8 88.9% 73.0 148.8 68.5 119.7 136.9

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Bobcats' 73.0 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 51.2 the Cougars allow.

Texas State has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 51.2 points.

Texas State vs. Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 6-4-0 3-2 2-8-0 Texas State 5-4-0 0-0 4-5-0

Texas State vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Texas State 16-2 Home Record 4-10 11-0 Away Record 7-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

