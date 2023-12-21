Thursday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) and UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 78-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas Tech, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 78, UT Arlington 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-11.5)

Texas Tech (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Texas Tech has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while UT Arlington's ATS record this season is 6-2-0. The Red Raiders are 4-5-0 and the Mavericks are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders average 75.6 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (58th in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The 38.2 rebounds per game Texas Tech averages rank 117th in college basketball, and are 6.0 more than the 32.2 its opponents record per outing.

Texas Tech knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 33.9% from deep while its opponents hit 31.6% from long range.

The Red Raiders average 98.5 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball), while allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball).

Texas Tech and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Raiders commit 10.9 per game (104th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (210th in college basketball play).

