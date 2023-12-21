Thursday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) and UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 78, UT Arlington 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-11.5)

Texas Tech (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Texas Tech has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Arlington is 6-2-0. The Red Raiders have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mavericks have a record of 6-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +42 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (166th in college basketball) and allow 71.7 per contest (203rd in college basketball).

UT Arlington pulls down 40.6 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) while conceding 32.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.4 boards per game.

UT Arlington connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (68th in college basketball), two more than its opponents. It shoots 34.1% from beyond the arc (158th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.

UT Arlington has committed 14.8 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball), 3.6 more than the 11.2 it forces (260th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.