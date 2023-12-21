The UTEP Miners (7-5) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • This season, the Miners have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have hit.
  • UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Miners are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 265th.
  • The Miners put up 77.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 70.6 the Cowboys allow.
  • When UTEP scores more than 70.6 points, it is 6-1.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged in road games (66.6).
  • The Miners ceded 63.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 in away games.
  • UTEP drained 4.8 three-pointers per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Oregon L 71-49 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Abilene Christian L 88-82 Teague Center
12/20/2023 Norfolk State W 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 Wyoming - Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U - Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center

