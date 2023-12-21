The Army Black Knights (2-9) will aim to end a five-game road skid when squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Army matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Army Betting Trends

UTSA has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the Roadrunners' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Army has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

In the Black Knights' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

