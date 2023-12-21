The UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) play the Army Black Knights (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Army Game Information

UTSA Players to Watch

  • Christian Tucker: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dre Fuller Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Carlton Linguard: 8.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Adante' Holiman: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Edmonds: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Army Players to Watch

  • Josh Scovens: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Ryan Curry: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Barker: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abe Johnson: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Charlie Peterson: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UTSA vs. Army Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Army AVG Army Rank
120th 78.1 Points Scored 60.1 357th
350th 82.4 Points Allowed 63.7 40th
41st 37.5 Rebounds 31.1 269th
68th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 219th
94th 8.5 3pt Made 7.9 147th
162nd 13.6 Assists 12.6 230th
128th 11.3 Turnovers 12.1 201st

