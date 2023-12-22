The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) will visit the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) after dropping 11 consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 51% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 50.2% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents have hit.

Baylor is 7-0 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 157th.

The Bears put up 86.7 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 82.2 the Delta Devils give up.

Baylor has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 82.2 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).

In home games, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (75.9).

In home games, Baylor made one more threes per game (10.1) than on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule