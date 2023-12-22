How to Watch Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) will visit the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) after dropping 11 consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Texas A&M-CC vs Texas (3:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Nevada vs TCU (5:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Stetson vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | December 22)
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 51% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 50.2% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents have hit.
- Baylor is 7-0 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.
- The Delta Devils are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 157th.
- The Bears put up 86.7 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 82.2 the Delta Devils give up.
- Baylor has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 82.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).
- In home games, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (75.9).
- In home games, Baylor made one more threes per game (10.1) than on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|L 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|-
|Ferrell Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.