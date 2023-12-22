Dillon Brooks will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Brooks, in his previous game (December 20 loss against the Hawks), posted 19 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Brooks, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.2 15.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 19.4 20.1 PR -- 17.8 18.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Brooks has made 5.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.0% of his team's total makes.

Brooks is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brooks' opponents, the Mavericks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.7 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Conceding 117.7 points per game, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Mavericks give up 45.8 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

Allowing 27.1 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 12.9 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 28 16 1 1 1 0 0

