Dwight Powell and the Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Powell tallied three points in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-111 loss against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll examine Powell's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Dwight Powell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 4.3 3.5 Rebounds 6.5 3.2 2.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 8.8 7.5 PR -- 7.5 6.3



Dwight Powell Insights vs. the Rockets

Powell is responsible for taking 1.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 1.9 per game.

Powell's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.7 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.6 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 108.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets have given up 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Rockets are the best squad in the league, giving up 23.4 assists per contest.

Dwight Powell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

