Friday's contest that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) versus the Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) at Reed Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-61 in favor of Texas A&M, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 88, Houston Christian 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-27.2)

Texas A&M (-27.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Houston Christian's 5-3-0 ATS record. A total of seven out of the Aggies' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Huskies' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies' -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.4 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 83.6 per outing (357th in college basketball).

Houston Christian wins the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It collects 41.4 rebounds per game, 35th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 39.3.

Houston Christian hits 4.0 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball) while shooting 24.8% from deep (360th in college basketball). It is making 4.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 32.9%.

Houston Christian has committed 16.4 turnovers per game (362nd in college basketball), 5.4 more than the 11.0 it forces (276th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.