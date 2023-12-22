The Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) will play the Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Houston Christian Players to Watch

  • Bonke Maring: 9.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcus Greene: 14.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Imariagbe: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jay Alvarez: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Pierce Bazil: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Wade Taylor IV: 18 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 14.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Andersson Garcia: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tyrece Radford: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Solomon Washington: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank
142nd 76.8 Points Scored 72 241st
108th 67.7 Points Allowed 85.4 360th
29th 41.8 Rebounds 39.6 69th
1st 15.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 145th
231st 6.9 3pt Made 3.3 360th
231st 12.6 Assists 12.3 250th
22nd 9.1 Turnovers 16.6 362nd

