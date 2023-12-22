Jabari Smith Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 134-127 loss versus the Hawks, Smith had 34 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.2 12.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.3 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA -- 23.7 25.4 PR -- 22 23.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

Smith is responsible for taking 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

Smith is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.7 points per game, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 45.8 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 27.1 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 37 16 9 2 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.