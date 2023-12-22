Jalen Green and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Green put up 16 points in a 134-127 loss versus the Hawks.

In this article, we dig into Green's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.4 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.4 PRA -- 25 22.9 PR -- 21.8 19.5 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.8



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Green has made 5.8 shots per game, which accounts for 14.3% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.7 points per contest, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Mavericks have allowed 45.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the league.

The Mavericks give up 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 34 12 3 5 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.