How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-12) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Dallas has compiled a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.
- The Mavericks' 119 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 108.4 the Rockets allow.
- When it scores more than 108.4 points, Dallas is 15-7.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Mavericks are scoring more points at home (119.8 per game) than away (118.2). But they are also allowing more at home (118.1) than on the road (117.4).
- At home Dallas is allowing 118.1 points per game, 0.7 more than it is on the road (117.4).
- At home the Mavericks are collecting 26.1 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (24.7).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Dereck Lively
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Dante Exum
|Out
|Contusion
|Seth Curry
|Questionable
|Back
|Josh Green
|Out
|Elbow
|Kyrie Irving
|Out
|Heel
|Luka Doncic
|Out
|Quadricep
