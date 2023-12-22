Friday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Houston Rockets (13-12) and the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) at Toyota Center features the Rockets' Fred VanVleet and the Mavericks' Luka Doncic as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Space City Home Network, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks lost their previous game to the Clippers, 120-111, on Wednesday. Doncic led the way with 28 points, plus nine boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 28 9 10 1 0 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 21 3 3 3 0 3 Derrick Jones Jr. 19 3 2 1 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's averages for the season are 32.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per contest (second in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. contributes with 17.4 points per game, plus 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Dereck Lively's numbers for the season are 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 73.4% of his shots from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.1 assists, making 48.0% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Mavericks receive 9.6 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Grant Williams.

Watch Alperen Sengun, Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 32.1 8.3 10.3 1.1 0.5 3.6 Dante Exum 12.9 3.3 3.3 0.8 0.2 1.6 Dereck Lively 8.3 6.6 0.6 0.7 1.9 0.0 Derrick Jones Jr. 11.7 3.1 1.1 1.2 1.0 1.7 Tim Hardaway Jr. 13.3 2.6 1.0 0.5 0.0 2.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.