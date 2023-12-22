The Rice Owls (6-6) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • This season, the Owls have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.
  • Rice is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 336th.
  • The 74.4 points per game the Owls score are only 2.8 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.6).
  • Rice is 5-2 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rice put up 81.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls ceded 73.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 79.5.
  • When playing at home, Rice made 0.4 more treys per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word W 80-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Northwestern State W 76-51 Prather Coliseum
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M W 82-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 Louisiana - Tudor Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UTSA - Tudor Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.