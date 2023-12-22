The Rice Owls (6-6) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

Rice vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Rice has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Owls games have hit the over four out of 11 times this season.

Louisiana has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, five out of the Ragin' Cajuns' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

