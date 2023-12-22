The Houston Rockets (13-12) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 117 - Mavericks 111

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 8.5)

Mavericks (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-5.6)

Rockets (-5.6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.2

The Rockets have put together a 17-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 14-13-0 mark of the Mavericks.

Houston covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Dallas and its opponents are more successful (66.7% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (40%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 6-1, while the Mavericks are 2-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Mavericks are sixth in the NBA offensively (119.0 points scored per game) and 21st on defense (117.7 points allowed).

On the boards, Dallas is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.0 per game). It is fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.8 per game).

With 25.4 assists per game, the Mavericks are 22nd in the NBA.

Dallas is the best squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.4) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.4).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are second-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.7 per game), and they rank No. 16 in 3-point percentage (37.0%).

