The Houston Rockets (13-12) will attempt to break a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Mavericks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 117 - Mavericks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 8.5)

Mavericks (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-5.6)

Rockets (-5.6) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.2

The Rockets' .680 ATS win percentage (17-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .519 mark (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Houston covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

Houston's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (10 out of 25), less often than Dallas' games have (18 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 6-1, a better record than the Mavericks have put up (2-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

At 119 points scored per game and 117.7 points allowed, the Mavericks are sixth in the league on offense and 21st defensively.

Dallas is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds per game (42) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.8).

This season the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 25.4 per game.

Dallas is the best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.4) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.4).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are second-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.7 per game), and they rank No. 16 in 3-point percentage (37%).

