The Houston Rockets (13-12) are favored (-8.5) to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Mavericks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 117 - Mavericks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 8.5)

Mavericks (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-5.6)

Rockets (-5.6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.2

The Rockets' .680 ATS win percentage (17-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .519 mark (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Houston covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

Houston's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (10 out of 25), less often than Dallas' games have (18 out of 27).

The Rockets have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season while the Mavericks have a .222 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-7).

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks score 119 points per game and give up 117.7, ranking them sixth in the league offensively and 21st defensively.

In 2023-24, Dallas is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.8).

The Mavericks are 22nd in the NBA in assists (25.4 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is best in the league in committing them (11.4 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

The Mavericks are the second-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.7 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (37%).

