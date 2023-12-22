The Houston Rockets (10-9) are home in Southwest Division action against the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this season.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Fred VanVleet posts 16.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jalen Green averages 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.7 points, 8.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.9 points, 1.7 assists and 3.5 boards.

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Luka Doncic gets the Mavericks 31.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Kyrie Irving gives the Mavericks 23.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively gets the Mavericks 8.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in league).

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is draining 49.7% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Rockets Mavericks 110.3 Points Avg. 119.9 106.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.7 46.8% Field Goal % 47.1% 36.2% Three Point % 37.2%

