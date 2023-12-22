The Houston Rockets (13-12) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW. The over/under is 228.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -7.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points eight times.

Houston has an average total of 219.7 in its matchups this year, 8.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rockets have gone 17-8-0 ATS this season.

Houston has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won six of those games.

Houston has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Rockets have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 8 32% 111.4 230.4 108.4 226.1 220.8 Mavericks 21 77.8% 119 230.4 117.7 226.1 233.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total five times.

Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home, covering 11 times in 13 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

The Rockets put up 111.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Mavericks give up.

Houston is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Rockets and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 17-8 2-0 10-15 Mavericks 14-13 0-1 18-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Rockets Mavericks 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 119 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 4-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-9 3-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-7 108.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117.7 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 14-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 12-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.